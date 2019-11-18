Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Director Sells $26,595.40 in Stock

Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Director William H. Everett sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $26,595.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR opened at $10.54 on Monday. Issuer Direct Corp has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $13.96.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISDR. Zacks Investment Research raised Issuer Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Issuer Direct in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Issuer Direct stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Issuer Direct worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print.

