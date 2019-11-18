Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 929 Shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 1,706.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 53,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE opened at $34.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.16. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $35.55.

