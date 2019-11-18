Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 7,511 Shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 45.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 3.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ArcBest by 6.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 6.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 135,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in ArcBest during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in ArcBest by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARCB shares. ValuEngine raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on ArcBest and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet raised ArcBest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ArcBest from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $29.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $757.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ArcBest Corp has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $41.87.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $787.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.16 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcBest Corp will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

