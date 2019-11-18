Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 42.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $56,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.6% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $93,000. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $37.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.87. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $38.18.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $618.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

