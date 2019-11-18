Jefferies Financial Group Comments on NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS in a research note issued on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

TSE NGT opened at C$49.70 on Monday. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a 12 month low of C$40.01 and a 12 month high of C$54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s payout ratio is 21.64%.

About NEWMONT GOLD-TS

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

