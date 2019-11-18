Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on NuCana PLC’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NuCana in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NuCana’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

NCNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup set a $25.00 target price on NuCana and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NuCana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

NCNA stock opened at $5.99 on Monday. NuCana has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.04 million, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 3.11.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($12.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($22.80) by $10.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in NuCana in the second quarter worth $32,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana in the second quarter worth $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in NuCana in the second quarter worth $139,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in NuCana by 126.1% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its position in NuCana by 257.8% in the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 162,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 117,021 shares during the last quarter. 35.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

