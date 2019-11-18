JinkoSolar (JKS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. JinkoSolar has set its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. JinkoSolar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect JinkoSolar to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $14.95 on Monday. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17.

JKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

