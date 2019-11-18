K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €11.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of K&S in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. K&S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.16 ($17.63).

K&S stock opened at €11.26 ($13.09) on Thursday. K&S has a 1-year low of €11.89 ($13.82) and a 1-year high of €18.61 ($21.64). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.68.

About K&S

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

