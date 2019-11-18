Kaizen Discovery (CVE:KZD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Kaizen Discovery Inc (CVE:KZD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 331000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $9.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Kaizen Discovery Company Profile (CVE:KZD)

Kaizen Discovery Inc explores for and develops mineral projects in Peru and Canada. It holds interests in the Pinaya Copper-Gold Project that covers an area of 192 square kilometers and includes 28 kilometers of strike length within the Andahuaylas – Yauri Porphyry Belt in southeastern Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

