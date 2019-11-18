Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) vs. Stagecoach Group (NASDAQ:SAGKF) Financial Survey

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) and Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kandi Technologies Group and Stagecoach Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Stagecoach Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Stagecoach Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kandi Technologies Group $112.44 million 2.17 -$5.70 million N/A N/A Stagecoach Group $2.32 billion 0.46 $28.17 million N/A N/A

Stagecoach Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kandi Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Stagecoach Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kandi Technologies Group -3.17% -2.69% -1.46% Stagecoach Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stagecoach Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stagecoach Group beats Kandi Technologies Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 6,900 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,300 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London. The company also operates bus services under contract to transit authorities and others; commuter bus services; inter-city coach services; bus tours; charter operations; and sightseeing bus services through a fleet of approximately 2,100 vehicles in the United States and Canada. In addition, it operates South West Trains in south west England out of London Waterloo railway station, as well as Island Line services on the Isle of Wight; East Midlands main line train services to London St Pancras, regional rail services in the East Midlands area, and inter-regional services between Norwich and Liverpool; the Virgin Trains East Coast providing inter-city train services between London and Edinburgh, Newcastle, Leeds, and York; and Supertram, a 28 km light rail network with three routes in the city of Sheffield. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Perth, the United Kingdom.

