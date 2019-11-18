Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Sets New 52-Week High at $102.71

Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$102.71 and last traded at C$102.38, with a volume of 36598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$102.55.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KXS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$106.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$87.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$81.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 148.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

