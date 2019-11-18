Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 442,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:KEX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.20. The stock had a trading volume of 201,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,423. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. Kirby has a 1-year low of $60.63 and a 1-year high of $86.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $666.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.17 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEX. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens upgraded Kirby from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

In other news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $57,125.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,076 shares in the company, valued at $916,982.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 9,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $711,009.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,133,309 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the second quarter worth about $63,505,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the second quarter worth about $58,163,000. Richmond Hill Investments LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the second quarter worth about $12,564,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kirby by 143.3% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 234,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,261,000 after acquiring an additional 138,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 20.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,504,000 after acquiring an additional 127,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

