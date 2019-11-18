Kodiak Sciences’ (KOD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Kodiak Sciences stock traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.18. 494,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,702. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $29.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,326,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 897,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 378,544 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,418,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 97,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 58,173 shares in the last quarter.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

