KuCoin Shares (KCS) Price Reaches $1.19 on Major Exchanges

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 18th. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00013856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $97.61 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00233614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.90 or 0.01436836 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000819 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033664 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00138174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000086 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares’ launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 172,363,551 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,363,551 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

