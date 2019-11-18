La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($4.46) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($4.46) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.42). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.69) EPS.

LJPC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on La Jolla Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $6.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.07. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 683.88% and a negative return on equity of 2,032.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LJPC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after buying an additional 128,074 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $703,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 19.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 425,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

