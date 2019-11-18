LAIX (LAIX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 19th. LAIX has set its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $1.93. LAIX had a negative return on equity of 303.35% and a negative net margin of 49.16%. The company had revenue of $40.27 million during the quarter.

LAIX opened at $3.44 on Monday. LAIX has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut LAIX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

