Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Land Securities Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.45. 356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $12.53.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

