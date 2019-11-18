Laurence J. Hueth Sells 1,217 Shares of First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Stock

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) CEO Laurence J. Hueth sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $20,810.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $513,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FNWB stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. First Northwest BanCorp has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 15.97%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from First Northwest BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine cut First Northwest BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNWB. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 721,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,240,000 after buying an additional 53,453 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest BanCorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

