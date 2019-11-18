Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) PT Lowered to C$3.50 at National Bank Financial

Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 79.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Leagold Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Leagold Mining in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Get Leagold Mining alerts:

TSE LMC traded down C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$1.96. 161,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,820. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.18. Leagold Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.33 and a twelve month high of C$3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $567.02 million and a P/E ratio of -8.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14.

Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$160.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leagold Mining will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Leagold Mining Company Profile

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Leagold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leagold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.