Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS LEAT opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Leatt has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94.

Leatt Company Profile

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck. It also provides Leatt helmet range for head and brain protection; and Leatt body armor range, including chest protectors, body protectors, back protectors, elbow guards, shoulder braces, knee braces, knee and leg guards, kidney belts, and impact shorts for use in various activities, such as horseback riding, snowboarding, skiing, and other activities.

