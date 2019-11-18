LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €117.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LEG. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €115.00 ($133.72).

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €101.95 ($118.55) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €103.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €104.68. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

