Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Sets New 12-Month High at $92.40

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.40 and last traded at $92.05, with a volume of 102063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.03.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Barclays started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Leidos to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.03 and a 200 day moving average of $81.44.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $775,168.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 66.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

