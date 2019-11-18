Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Huntsworth (LON:HNT)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Huntsworth (LON:HNT) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Huntsworth has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 136 ($1.78).

Shares of HNT traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 88.40 ($1.16). The company had a trading volume of 27,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,000. Huntsworth has a 1 year low of GBX 76.60 ($1.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 116 ($1.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $327.17 million and a P/E ratio of 27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.68.

Huntsworth Company Profile

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

