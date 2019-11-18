Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lipocine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.24). Lipocine posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lipocine.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPCN. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Lipocine from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lipocine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lipocine by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 88,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lipocine by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lipocine by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 53,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPCN stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.39. 1,109,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,933. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

