Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 732,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,281 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.18% of Liquidity Services worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,357,000 after purchasing an additional 127,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,683,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Liquidity Services news, VP Sam Guzman sold 8,226 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $59,144.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQDT opened at $6.51 on Monday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $222.77 million, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

