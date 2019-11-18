LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,234,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of LivePerson worth $258,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson stock opened at $38.32 on Monday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $75.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. LivePerson’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $84,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPSN. BidaskClub cut shares of LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

