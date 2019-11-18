LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Director Clark M. Kokich Sells 1,000 Shares

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $46,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,903.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $46.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.40. LiveRamp Holdings has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $63.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. First Analysis raised LiveRamp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $856,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,968 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 669,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,451,000 after purchasing an additional 58,999 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.