LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the September 30th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $38.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LKQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,592. LKQ has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.18.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 13,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $487,709.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,770.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $199,600.00. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,048,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $852,816,000 after buying an additional 293,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,148,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $536,161,000 after buying an additional 117,889 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in LKQ by 9.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,772,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,618,000 after buying an additional 491,522 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in LKQ by 1.0% during the second quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,050,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. increased its holdings in LKQ by 81.8% during the second quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 4,704,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,179,000 after buying an additional 2,117,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

