Longwen Group (OTCMKTS:LWLW) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Longwen Group (OTCMKTS:LWLW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS LWLW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. Longwen Group has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

About Longwen Group

Longwen Group Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek new business opportunities. Previously, it was involved in providing products for the protection of people against electromagnetic waves emitted from mobile phones. The company was formerly known as Allied Ventures Holdings Corp.

