Luceco (LON:LUCE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Luceco (LON:LUCE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Luceco to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 96 ($1.25) in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Get Luceco alerts:

Shares of LON LUCE traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 112.60 ($1.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,210. Luceco has a 12-month low of GBX 32.10 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 133 ($1.74). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 97.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 98.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.85 million and a P/E ratio of 18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Luceco’s payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

In other news, insider Matthew Webb acquired 36,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £34,932.61 ($45,645.64). Also, insider Will Hoy acquired 22,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £18,053.28 ($23,589.81). Insiders bought a total of 62,171 shares of company stock worth $5,658,499 in the last 90 days.

Luceco Company Profile

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Luceco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luceco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.