Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,893 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 15,220.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 19.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 80,415 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 11.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

LL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $8.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $263.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Lumber Liquidators Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.