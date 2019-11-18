Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,690,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the September 30th total of 6,050,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

NASDAQ:LITE traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,547,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.79.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.16 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jason Reinhardt sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $73,520.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,813.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 10,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $645,338.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,502,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,519 shares of company stock worth $11,030,676 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 2,178.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,961 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lumentum by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Lumentum by 113.6% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,027,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,860,000 after purchasing an additional 546,318 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum by 11.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 974,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,046,000 after purchasing an additional 97,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 18.7% in the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 755,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after purchasing an additional 119,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Lumentum from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

