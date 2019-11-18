Mackay Shields LLC Has $391,000 Position in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Craft Brew Alliance worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,092,000. 42.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BREW. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Craft Brew Alliance from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Craft Brew Alliance in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Craft Brew Alliance from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Craft Brew Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BREW opened at $16.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $319.25 million, a PE ratio of 77.81 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. Craft Brew Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.88 million. Craft Brew Alliance’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Craft Brew Alliance Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

