Mackay Shields LLC Makes New Investment in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,331 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in Banco Macro by 10,250.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Banco Macro by 641.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Banco Macro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TheStreet lowered Banco Macro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Banco Macro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

NYSE:BMA opened at $23.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.38. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $77.31.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

