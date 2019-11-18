Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 888 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

JWN opened at $38.04 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.44.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $54,378.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,727.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

