Mackay Shields LLC Sells 10,100 Shares of LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.24% of LifeVantage worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LFVN. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 55.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LifeVantage during the second quarter worth about $569,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in LifeVantage during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in LifeVantage during the second quarter worth about $1,151,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LifeVantage during the second quarter worth about $170,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded LifeVantage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

LFVN opened at $14.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $199.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. LifeVantage Corp has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $17.08.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.23 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 3.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.