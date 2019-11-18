Mackay Shields LLC Sells 27,700 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,186 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FF. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 58.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in FutureFuel during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in FutureFuel during the second quarter worth about $135,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 12.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,564 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in FutureFuel during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.61 million, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.70 price target on shares of FutureFuel in a report on Monday, August 19th.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.