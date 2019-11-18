Mackay Shields LLC Sells 30,100 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 79.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 32,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $555,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,399.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Magnuson sold 20,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,745.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

CWT opened at $50.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.22. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.50 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.52%. California Water Service Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.09%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

