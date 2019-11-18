MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report issued on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $25.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.18, a PEG ratio of 76.09 and a beta of 1.88. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $27.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.16 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Yiheng Capital LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 3,186,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,214,000 after acquiring an additional 153,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,665,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,360 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $19,853,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 957,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 106,782 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

