Maker Hits One Day Volume of $5.40 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Maker has a market cap of $658.89 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can currently be bought for about $658.89 or 0.07871860 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Ethfinex, Bibox and BitMart. Over the last week, Maker has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00042354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000421 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012083 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00001112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00017374 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OasisDEX, Switcheo Network, OKEx, Kucoin, Bibox, DDEX, BitMart, Bancor Network, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, IDEX, Gate.io and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.