Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Short Interest Down 6.8% in October

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 459,200 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 492,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCHX. ValuEngine raised shares of Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

NASDAQ MCHX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,216. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $177.54 million, a PE ratio of -66.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Marchex has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $5.57.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.26 per share, with a total value of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 41,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 378,917 shares of company stock valued at $942,119 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 11.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 103,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 1.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 625,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 107.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 200,046 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

