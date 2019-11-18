Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Vice Chairman Sells $282,352.50 in Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,129.41, for a total transaction of $282,352.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,763,229.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MKL opened at $1,123.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,153.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1,117.29. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $950.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1,216.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Markel by 3.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 570,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,094,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Markel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 291,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $317,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Markel by 2.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 283,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 23.9% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 158,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,187,000 after purchasing an additional 30,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Markel by 43.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,403,000 after purchasing an additional 35,278 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,073.67.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

