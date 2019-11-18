Marriott International Inc (MAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on December 31st

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

MAR opened at $135.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.27. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $100.62 and a 12 month high of $144.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $181.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

In other Marriott International news, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $650,146.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,401.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

