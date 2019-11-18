Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.20.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $105.69. The company had a trading volume of 410,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.99 and a 200-day moving average of $98.85. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $74.30 and a 12 month high of $105.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,122.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $63,852,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $93,139,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

