Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to post sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.03 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $956.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $4.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLM. Longbow Research set a $265.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.38.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 7,440 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $1,886,188.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,179,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,939,000 after purchasing an additional 105,241 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,050,000. BP PLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 33,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

MLM traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $260.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.10. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $275.99. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

