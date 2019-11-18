Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,628 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Mason Street Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,586 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Devon Energy by 252.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,032,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755,255 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 8,782.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,515 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 364.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,507,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,751 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $48,600,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Devon Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,823,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $822,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,762 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DVN. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners set a $32.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $22.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.35. Devon Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

