Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 2,194 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Mason Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 73.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 60.6% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $72.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

NYSE VNO opened at $65.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.39. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 151.59% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

