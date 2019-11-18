Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 262 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Mason Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 86.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 26.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at $182,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

CRS stock opened at $52.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average is $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $32.77 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.38%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $881,658.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,136.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,679,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

