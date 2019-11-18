Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 565 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Mason Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter worth $124,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of ENS stock opened at $68.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $89.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.58.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer set a $78.00 price objective on shares of EnerSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.