Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 34,991 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,991 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $14,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAM. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $75,425,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $58,170,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $62,289,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,477,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,096,000 after purchasing an additional 783,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 783.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,906,000 after purchasing an additional 702,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price objective on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of BAM opened at $57.42 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

